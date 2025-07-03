Antoni Milambo has completed his move from Feyenoord to Premier League side Brentford.
The Netherlands U21 international has signed a five-year deal with Brentford after they agreed a fee of €20 million plus bonuses.
Milambo came through the Feyenoord academy and made his first team debut at the age of 16, making him the club’s youngest-ever debutante.
In total, Milambo made 60 appearances for Feyenoord, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists. He was also part of the Netherlands U21 squad that recently reached the European Championship semi-finals.
He now joins Brentford, who have fellow Dutchman Sepp van den Berg on their books.
Feyenoord have already signed Sem Steijn and Luciano Valente as replacements for Milambo.