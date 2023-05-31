Brentford have confirmed the signing of Netherlands international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg.
The stopper has been linked with a move to the Premier League for weeks and finally it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
The 28-year-old has cost Brentford €13 million with Flekken signing a contract until the summer of 2027.
Flekken told the Brentford website, “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a completely new chapter for me and a big step in my career. If you had told me this seven years ago, when I was still playing in the third division in Germany, I would have told you probably crazy.”
Flekken has been with Freiburg since 2018 and had previously played with Allemannia Aachen, Greuther Fürth and Roda JC. The four-time Netherlands international made 44 appearances for Freiburg this season and helped the reach fifth in the Bundesliga.