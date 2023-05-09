According to The Telegraph, Brentford are in talks to sign Dutch international goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

David Raya is the current number one of Brentford but clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to take him away from the London-based club.

Brentford are preparing a replacement with The Telegraph reporting that negotiations are taking place between the club and Freiburg for Flekken.

The 29-year-old has four appearances for the Netherlands and is said to be valued at €11.5 million. Flekken has been with Freiburg since 2018 and has made 41 appearances for the club this season.




