According to Voetbal International, Brighton & Hove Albion are close to agreeing a fee to sign Ajax goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old stopper has fallen down the pecking order at Ajax after the arrival of Remko Pasveer, and he was linked with a loan move to PEC Zwolle.
However, Premier League side Brighton are set to sign the goalkeeper with VI reporting that an agreement of €5 million is close with Ajax.
Ajax signed Scherpen from Emmen two years ago but he has only made four first-team appearances for Ajax.