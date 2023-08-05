According to The Athletic, Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a fee with Ajax to sign Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus had made it clear that he wanted to leave Ajax and the club were preparing for him to go. Arsenal had been linked with a move earlier in the summer, but it now appears that a move to Brighton is on the cards.
The Athletic are reporting that an agreement in principle has been reached between Brighton and Ajax. Brighton will pay a club record fee of €40 million.
Personal terms have not yet been agreed with Kudus but those are said to be close.
It is another high-profile exit this summer for Ajax, who have already sold Jurrien Timber and Dusan Tadic, while Edson Alvarez is also expected to go in the coming days to West Ham United.