Brighton and Hove Albion has announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on a five-year deal from Anderlecht.
Brighton has paid €20 million to sign the Netherlands U21 international, who recently played for Jong Oranje at the U21 European Championships.
Verbruggen has been with Anderlecht since joining from NAC Breda in 2020 and last season he was number one at the Belgian club.
The 20-year-old will battle Robert Sánchez and Jason Steele for the starting spot at Brighton, while fellow Dutchman Kjell Scherpen is expected to be sold.
According to Voetbal International, Brighton are also looking to raid Ajax for centre-back Calvin Bassey and midfielder Mohammed Kudus
Bassey was linked with Brighton last summer but he moved from Rangers to Ajax instead. He did not convince in Amsterdam, but Brighton remain interested and his status as a home-grown player due to his time with Leicester City makes him intriguing to the Premier League.
Brighton are also one of the Premier League sides circling Kudus, who had an excellent season for Ajax and is expected to depart after refusing a new deal. Kudus scored four times in six Champions League games last season and added a further eleven goals in the Premier League.