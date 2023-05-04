A 99th-minute penalty saw Brighton and Hove Albion defeat Manchester United on Thursday evening.
Erik ten Hag started with both Wout Weghorst and Tyrell Malacia on the bench for the clash against Brighton, who were missing Joel Veltman but had Jan Paul van Hecke on their bench.
Manchester United started the game in fourth but they knew a win would take them above Newcastle United in the race for a Champions League spot. Brighton were also hoping to put themselves in the running for the top four.
Both sides had big chances but the game was heading for a 0-0 draw until the 95th minute when Luke Shaw handled in the box. Alexis Mac Allister slotted in the penalty to seal a win for his side.
Ten Hag’s team stay fourth but they are now only four points ahead of in-form Liverpool, while Brighton are sixth. The race for the Champions League in England seems set to go to the wire.