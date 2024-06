Pavlidis set to join Benfica Vangelis Pavlidis is set to depart AZ Alkmaar to join ...

Feyenoord announce midfielders... Feyenoord has announced the signing of midfielder Chris-Kévin Nadje from ...

Feyenoord confirms Priske appo... Feyenoord has named Brian Priske as their new head coach. Follow ...

Ajax looking to sign Weghorst According to Voetbal International, Ajax are looking to sign Wout ...

Liverpool and Newcastle circli... According to Algemeen Dagblad, several Premier League sides are interested ...

Bayern Munich in the race for ... According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are in the race ...

Cillessen can return to Spain According to reports, Jasper Cillessen is a target for La ...