According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton and Hove Albion have began talks to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.
With Leeds failing to gain promotion to the Premier League, Summerville is expected to depart with Liverpool and Chelsea both linked.
However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Brighton have began talks to sign the Dutchman. They know it will be tricky to complete a deal given the other interest but they are moving quickly.
The young Dutch winger was named the Championship player of the season after scoring nineteen goals and adding nine assists.