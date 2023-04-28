According to The Athletic, Joel Veltman is set to be offered a new deal by Brighton and Hove Albion.
The defender has been with Brighton since joining from Ajax in 2020 and he has been a key player for Roberto de Zerbi since he became head coach.
Veltman’s deal is up in the summer but the club does have the option to extend it by another year. The Athletic is reporting that Brighton wants to go further and they will offer the Dutch international a new contract.
The 31-year-old has made 31 appearances for the club this season, scoring once.