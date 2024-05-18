Ricardo De Zerbi’s departure as Brighton and Hove Albion boss could bring bad news for Ajax.
Brighton confirmed on Saturday that De Zerbi would be leaving the club at the end of the season with a move to Bayern Munich rumoured.
According to reporter Sam C on X, Brighton are looking to hijack Ajax’s move for OGC Nice boss Francesco Farioli.
De Zerbi was assisted by Farioli at both Benevento and Sassuolo before the 35-year-old took charge of OGC Nice. De Zerbi has reportedly recommended Farioli as his replacement.
Ajax have been locked in talks with Farioli and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the coach. However, they must fear that Brighton could scupper this move if they decide to make a move for the Italian.