Jan Paul van Hecke excelled in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday and the defender is realistic over his chances of a Netherlands call-up.
The defender has been a key part of Brighton’s team this season so far and he was excellent in Brighton’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Van Hecke told Viaplay after the win, “We couldn’t have asked for better. Winning 1-3 in such a historic stadium is great. Of course we know we are in good shape, but when you play so dominantly… Great.”
The centre-back is hopeful of a call from Ronald Koeman but isn’t getting too excited, “It’s a bit early to say after a few matches, even if you’ve done well and it’s at the highest level. Let’s wait and see. It’s a dream of mine and if it happens I’ll be the happiest man on earth. I am in good shape, we have to keep it that way. But we still have a long way to go.”