Ronald Koeman was in Amsterdam watching Brian Brobbey impress against PSV Eindhoven, while in Italy, Joshua Zirkzee scored again for Bologna.
Next month, the Netherlands continue their preparations for the European Championships against Scotland and Germany. Most places in the squad seem settled but the battle for the striker positions is ramping up.
Koeman will have a big choice to make in the coming weeks as both Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee fight for a spot in the squad. Both could make it, but Koeman has preferred Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst in the past, making it likely that only one will be included.
On Saturday evening, Koeman was in Amsterdam to watch Brobbey in action and he would have been impressed by what he saw. The powerful striker gave PSV Eindhoven’s defence countless issues and he got himself an impressive assist in a 1-1 draw.
Brobbey has exploded into form in recent weeks and has been getting constant praise from the Dutch media. The one-time international has 17 goals this season and six assists to his name.
The 22-year-old’s style of play would be a big weapon for Oranje with his pace and physicality a huge issue for defences. He can bully a centre-back and has worked hard on his finishing in recent weeks after being criticised by Koeman himself.
While Brobbey seems certain to be included next month, Koeman will have also heard reports on Saturday that Joshua Zirkzee was once again starring for Bologna.
The former Bayern Munich youngster is yet to be called up for Oranje but has become one of the most coveted strikers in Europe due to his form in Italy this season. Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus are just some of the clubs circling the young Dutchman.
In the game against Sassuolo, Zirkzee netted his 10th goal of the season with a technical finish and also got his fifth assist as Bologna came from behind to win 4-2.
The 22-year-old has matured into an excellent all-round striker, who gets involved in the build-up play but also looks deadly in and around the box. His style is different to Brobbey with Zirkzee less physical but more elegant on the ball.
Both strikers deserve a spot in the Netherlands squad but Koeman is likely to remain loyal to his previous choices, despite Weghorst only having scored five goals in 17 games this season.
Whatever happens next month and at the Euros this summer, the Netherlands have two excellent young strikers who keep on impressing week in and week out and the battle to start in Oranje will be fierce for years to come between the two.
However, If it were up to you, who would you call up in March if you could only pick one?
Zirkzee… If I had to pick one. But it’s a very tough call.
If I had my way, I’d take both, convince Luuk de Jong to play 3rd choice striker off the bench in difficult situations, and drop Weghorst all together.
I would start with Zirkzee over Brobbey, that’s only because of my preference of style of play and Zirkzee’s baller skills would suit better. Brobbey on the bench 100% as my credible number two.
In March Koeman must give both a chance against Scotland and Germany, especially there is only two strikers Depay and Weghorst, Gakpo plays as number 10 beside Simons in 3-4-2-1 way.
I think both should go. Memphis is starting to play and score again, so I would take, Brobbey, Zirkzee and Memphis.
I’d have to give the nod to Brobbey. Watching him week in and week out, he’s the driving force behind Ajax’s results lately. That and if Koeman plays a 3-5-2, 5-3-2, why not play with two strikers. Any combination of those three could be interesting. Gakpo isn’t exactly lighting it up and should by no means be guaranteed a starting place.