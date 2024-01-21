Ajax moved to within six points of third in the Eredivisie after a 4-1 win over RKC Waalwijk.
With new signing Jordan Henderson watching on from the stand, Brian Brobbey tapped Ajax in front after good work by Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn.
Ajax only had the lead for six minutes before Michiel Kramer took advantage of some poor defending to equalise for RKC.
Berghuis hit the crossbar for the hosts before the lead was regained in the 35th minute when Brobbey finished after good work from Kenneth Taylor. Brobbey now has eleven league goals for the campaign and seven in his last five Eredivisie matches.
RKC remained dangerous but after an hour, Ajax distanced themselves with Kristian Hlynsson finding he net with a fine finish. Shortly afterwards, Ajax got a penalty and Brobbey had a chance for his hattrick, but Etienne Vaessen denied the striker.
Brobbey was then substituted before Berghuis made it 4-1 before the end with a curled finish into the top corner.
Ajax remains fifth but they have closed the gap to Twente in third to only six points. The Champions League chase is on. RKC is in 16th spot.