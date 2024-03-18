Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has dropped out of the Netherlands squad with an injury.
The forward pulled up with a hamstring injury during Ajax’s draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday and the KNVB have now announced he will not meet up with the Oranje squad.
Brobbey will miss the friendlies against Scotland and Germany and misses the opportunity to showcase himself ahead of the Euros. Joshua Zirkzee also missed out through injury.
Strangely, Koeman has decided not to call up any replacement despite Thijs Dallinga being available for selection.