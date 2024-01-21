Brian Brobbey has shut down rumours that he could depart Ajax for Manchester United this month.
Brobbey is in great form for Ajax this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would be reunited with Erik ten Hag.
Speaking at a press conference after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over RKC, Brobbey was asked about the rumours. According to Voetbal International, he said, “I don’t know anything, I’ve also seen it in the news. I’m staying in Amsterdam. Can they come back in the summer? Who knows.”
Brobbey also confirmed that he has had no contact with Ten Hag, “No, I have no contact with Erik. We used to text sometimes, but Erik has enough on his mind and I have a new number.”