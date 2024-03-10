Brian Brobbey scored a last minute equaliser as Ajax drew 2-2 at home to Fortuna Sittard.
After the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday, Brian Brobbey was only fit enough for the bench and Chuba Akpom started.
Fortuna Sittard came into the game in great form but Kenneth Taylor fired Ajax in front after only eight minutes.
Ajax had chances to double the lead but Akpom and Taylor were denied by Michael Verrips, while Ahmetcan Kaplan had an effort cleared off the line.
Fortuna Sittard barely threatened but in the 49th minute, Derry Duarte broke through and he surprised Diant Ramaj with a shot that made it 1-1.
Ajax made a triple change but it was Fortuna Sittard who took the lead with Kaj Sierhuis tapping in from close range.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser and it came in the 89th minute thanks to Brobbey, who struck from close range.
Ajax prevented a defeat but they are now six points behind AZ, who are fourth. Fortuna Sittard is in 10th.