Brian Brobbey gave his reaction to comments made by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman on Tuesday.
As a guest on Rondo, Koeman criticised the Ajax striker, “I still hope that he develops further.
“We had him there in the previous international match and you can see that his first touch and the way he finishes are not good. Then I wonder what you do at the clubs where you have played. Then John Bosman now has to become the striker coach he is looking forward to, but as a trainer you will work extra hard on that, right? Good finishing can be trained.”
Brobbey talked to the press on Wednesday ahead of Ajax’s clash with Brighton and he responded to Koeman’s comments. According to Algemeen Dagblad, He said, “I am still a young player, 21 years old. I still have a lot of areas for improvement and that can be trained. There are always people who say something about me. I can live with it.”
Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip then praised the forward, “Brian is already a good striker and can only get better. He is a strong point of contact and has depth in his game. Brian is fitter and stronger than when he came back to Ajax and can keep going for 90 minutes.”