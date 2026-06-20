Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scored twice as The Netherlands hammered Sweden 5-1 in their second World Cup group game.
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After the opening draw against Japan, Ronald Koeman made one change with Brian Brobbey coming into the starting eleven. Crysencio Summerville dropped to the bench despite his impressive performance.
The change proved to be a masterstroke as Brobbey tapped in an excellent cross from Cody Gakpo to make it 1-0. The striker then doubled the lead with a sliding finish from a Denzel Dumfries cross.
The Netherlands were in total control but the water break allowed Sweden to regroup and before the break they created a number of chances. However, Bart Verbruggen made a number of saves, while the offside flag denied Lagerbielke after he headed in.
The Netherlands did get a chance to make it 3-0 before the break but Donyell Malen’s ball across goal was not accurate with Brobbey and Gakpo waiting for a tap-in.
At the break, Summerville replaced Malen and he teed up Dumfries early in the second half to set up Gakpo for the third goal. Summerville then combined with Gakpo again shortly afterwards and the Liverpool winger cut inside to fire into the bottom corner for Netherlands 4th.
Before the hour mark, Sweden pulled one back as Anthony Elanga got in behind before clipping the ball over Verbruggen.
There was never any real chance of a Sweden comeback and the Netherlands extended their lead before the end as Summerville made it two goals in two games with a lovely finish.
The Netherlands go top of the group ahead of their final group game against Tunisia at midnight next Friday.