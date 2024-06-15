Brian Brobbey will miss the Netherlands opening Euro 2024 clash against Poland with a hamstring issue.
Brobbey suffered a hamstring issue after a collision with Matthijs de Ligt in training and he had an MRI scan. The scan showed that no serious damage was done but he has been training on his own since.
The Ajax striker has not recovered in time to take his place in the squad for the Netherlands first game of the campaign against Poland on Sunday.
Speaking at the pre-game press conference, Ronald Koeman said, “The injury is not that bad. It is a slight degeneration. He won’t be available tomorrow, but we expect him in the second game.”