Esmee Brugts scored the only goal of the game as The Netherlands women defeated Scotland 1-0 in Glasgow.
Four days ago, the Netherlands defeated Scotland 4-0 in Nijmegen but it was a much closer game in Hampden on Halloween night.
Scotland went close twice early on but Oranje eventually took control and Sherida Spitse went close to the opener. Andries Jonker was dealt a blow after half an hour as Lieke Martens went off injured.
However, the Netherlands remained in charge and eventually, Esmee Brugts curled in an excellent strike from outside the box to make it 1-0.
That remained the final score and the Netherlands are now top of the group ahead of Belgium, who defeated England 3-2. In December, the Netherlands take on England at Wembley.