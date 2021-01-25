Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on teammate Donny van de Beek.
Van de Beek has had a frustrating season so far since joining Manchester United from Ajax in the summer. He was given a start in the FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday but it was his replacement Bruno Fernandes that scored the winning goal.
After the game, Fernandes praised Manchester United’s squad depth and in particular Van de Beek.
He told the club’s website, “You see today we have players like Donny [van de Beek] who was not playing for a while and he did a really great game for me. I think playing in the position I normally play in, watching him, I think he moves really good.
“[In the] first half he has a little more of the ball and he played really, really well. I think it’s important for us and for everyone to understand that everyone wants to play. Maybe if I was in the position of Donny, for example, I would not be happy at all. But the most important is doing what he does today, coming in and do the best he can and help the team.”
Van de Beek has not appeared in Manchester United’s last six Premier League games.