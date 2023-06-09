Danny Buijs has agreed to become the new head coach of Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fortuna Sittard said goodbye to Julio Velázquez at the end of the season and have now confirmed the appointment of Buijs.
Buijs told the club’s website, “I am very much looking forward to starting this job. I’ve had some very nice conversations. I had a good feeling about that.”
Buijs has previously been head coach of Groningen and KV Mechelen. However, his spell with the Belgian side only lasted three months.