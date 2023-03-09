Ezequiel Bullaude scored a late equaliser to earn Feyenoord a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Europa League last 16 first leg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord were dealt a blow in the warm-up in Warsaw as Santiago Gimenez had to pull out and Danilo began up front.
The Dutch side dominated the first half but the final pass was lacking and that meant a lack of chances. Early in the second half, Danilo got the first big opportunity but he fired straight at Anatoliy Trubin.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh shot just wide as Feyenoord continued to push and Trubin made a good save to deny Danilo.
Out of nowhere, Shakhtar took the lead in the 79th minute as Yaroslav Rakitskyi worked a corner past Timon Wellenreuther.
Jahanbakhsh nodded a great chance wide before Ezequiel Bullaude entered the pitch. Within two minutes, the midfielder netted the equaliser with a header. Lutsharel Geertruida then had the ball in the net again, but the offside flag denied the defender.
Feyenoord takes a draw back to Rotterdam for the second leg in De Kuip next week.