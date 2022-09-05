Sheraldo Becker has started the season on fire for Union Berlin and he believes a Netherlands call-up is not a pipe dream.
The forward has five goals in five Bundesliga games and is the German league’s top scorer at the moment.
Speaking to ESPN, Becker said on a potential Netherlands call-up, “Do I think about Oranje very carefully? Louis van Gaal can always call me. No, I’m not pushing him away.”
The 27-year-old doesn’t find it strange that he is linked with the Netherlands squad, “Personally, I don’t think it’s crazy. I know what I can do. I know that with my speed, strength and one-on-one I am important to the team. And I have a good shot, I learned that at Ajax.”