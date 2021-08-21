Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo played out a 1-1 draw in Het Kasteel on Saturday evening.
Sparta were without Abdou Harroui, who is set to leave the club in the coming ten days. Laros Duarte replaced him in Henk Fraser’s midfield.
Duarte went close early on but his strike came back off the crossbar. At the other end, Sinan Bakis had a goal disallowed for offside. Sparta were dealt a blow with Adil Auassar having to go off and was replaced by Emanuel Emegha.
Five minutes before the break, Sparta took the lead through Bart Vriends, who netted from close range. Emegha and Lennart Thy could have made it 2-0 but they both couldn’t find the net.
Maduka Okoye kept Sparta ahead halfway into the second half with an excellent save to deny Bilal Basacikoglu after Rai Vloet hit the post. However, Okoye could not prevent Delano Burgzorg from equalising fifteen minutes before the end.
Neither side could find a winner before the end as it finished 1-1. Both sides pick up their first points of the season.