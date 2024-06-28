Burnley have announced the signing of right-back Shurandy Sambo after his departure from PSV Eindhoven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After failing to break into the PSV Eindhoven first team last season, Sambo decided to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
Sambo has now decided to continue his career in the English Championship as he has signed a four-year deal with Burnley.
Sambo will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Ian Maatsen, who shone for Burnley in the Championship and has since earned a place in the Netherlands squad.
The 22-year-old made 15 appearances in total for PSV Einhdhoven and also had a successful loan spell with Sparta Rotterdam.