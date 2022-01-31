Burnley have confirmed the signing of Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst for a fee of around €15 million.
With Chris Wood departing for Newcastle United, Burnley needed to sign a new striker and they have found one on deadline day.
Weghorst has joined the Premier League strugglers from Wolfsburg and signs a three-and-a-half-year deal in England.
Weghorst swapped AZ Alkmaar for Wolfsburg in 2018 and the Dutch international has since made 144 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 70 times.
Weghorst will now be looking to keep Burnley up with the club currently bottom of the Premier League.