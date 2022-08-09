According to The Athletic, Burnley are interested in signing Sepp van den Berg on loan from Liverpool.
The Netherlands U21 international spent last season on loan with Championship side Preston and made a big impression at the club. Liverpool are not yet ready to offer the centre-back regular first-team football so another loan seems likely.
Burnley are looking to agree a deal with Liverpool, but clubs from Germany are also in the running, according to the Athletic.
Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 and has made four appearances for the club.