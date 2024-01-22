According to Voetbal International, Burnley is one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Ajax winger Carlos Forbs.
The 19-year-old only joined Ajax in the summer from Manchester City for around €14 million, excluding bonuses, but he has been hit and miss so far in Amsterdam.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese winger, and they have been contacted by Burnley. Other Premier League sides are said to be interested.
However, Forbs does not want to leave Ajax and is hoping to convince John van ‘t Schip of his qualities in the coming months.