Cambuur has announced the signing of AC Milan attacker Youns El Hilali on a two-year deal with the option of a third.
The 20-year-old managed to score 13 times and added three assists in 26 games for AC Milan’s U19 side but now departs for the Netherlands.
Cambuur has officially confirmed El Hilali’s arrival on a deal until 2025 but there is an option to extend that for another year.
El Hilali is the fourth summer signing for Cambuur after Yanick van Osch, Fedde de Jong and Remco Balk. They are all needed to help the club return to the Eredivisie after their relegation last season.