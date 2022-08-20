Burak Yilmaz was on the scoresheet for Fortuna Sittard but four second half goals led Cambuur to a 4-1 win over the Limburg side.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Yilmaz made his first start of the season and after only ten minutes he had given Fortuna the lead with a strike that surprised goalkeeper João Virgínia.
Mats Seuntjens came close to making it 2-0 with a free-kick which was well saved, while Inigo Cordoba also passed up a chance to double the hosts lead.
Eight minutes before the break, Henk de Jong made a double change as Jamie Jacobs and Remco Balk had to make way for Michael Breij and David Sambissa. The former equalised early in the second half with a wonderful strike into the top corner from outside the box.
Fortuna missed chances to make it 2-1 and they were punished by the more accurate Cambuur in the last eleven minutes. Mees Hoedemakers scored two almost identical strikes from outside the box to make it 3-1.
Substitute Jesper Ter Heide then sealed the victory for Cambuur with another strike from distance that left Yanick van Osch with no chance.
Cambuur get their first win of the campaign while Fortuna Sittard are second bottom with no points.