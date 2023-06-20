Cambuur has confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Fedde de Jong.
The 20-year-old was part of the AZ Alkmaar side that won the UEFA Youth League this season and also made three first-team appearances.
The Netherlands U20 international has now decided to depart Alkmaar in search of regular Eredivisie football and he has joined Cambuur on a three-year deal.
It is the second signing of the summer for Cambuur after the arrival of Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Yanick van Osch.