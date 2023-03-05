Cambuur Leeuwarden has given themselves renewed hope of escaping the drop zone after a 4-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Cambuur went into the game with only 13 points and seven behind the 15th spot and safety, while Go Ahead Eagles are comfortably mid-table.
After only 13 minutes, Cambuur took the lead with Michael Breij combining with Navarone Foor before firing the ball past Jeffrey de Lange.
The lead lasted 12 minutes before Mats Deijl scored with a lovely strike to make it 1-1. The home crowd will have feared it was another missed opportunity for their side, but Mimoun Mahi restored Cambuur’s lead with a low strike just before half time.
Isac Lidberg his the post for Go Ahead Eagles before Bjorn Johnsen put Cambuur 3-1 ahead. The striker capitalised on some clumsy defending from defending Jamal Amofa before netting.
Foor then sealed the win for Cambuur, tapping in a cross from Alex Bangura.
The win is not enough to lift Cambuur off the bottom of the table but they close the gap to Excelsior in 15th. Go Ahead Eagles is 12th.