Cambuur have climbed to fourth in the Eredivisie after a 3-2 victory over NEC Nijmegen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Both sides are enjoying impressive campaigns after returning to the Eredivisie in the summer and they played out a very entertaining clash on Friday evening.
After 17 minutes, Cambuur had the lead with Nick Doodeman setting up Jamie Jacobs to net his fifth goal of the season.
NEC equalised in the 36th minute through Edgar Barreto, who headed in a corner. It was the veteran’s first goal in the Eredivisie since 2007. The hosts then made it 2-1 five minutes later as Ali Akman capitalised on poor defending to net.
Cambuur fought back with Roberts Uldrikis tapping in on the rebound to make it 2-2 early in the second half. Alex Bangura then put Cambuur in front in the 66th minute, with the defender also scoring a rebound after a save from NEC goalkeeper Mattijs Brandenhorst.
That proved to be the winning goal for Cambuur and they climb into fourth, while NEC are 8th.