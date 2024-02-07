Cambuur have qualified for the KNVB Cup semi-finals after a 3-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem in Leeuwarden.
Vitesse are currently bottom of the Eredivisie but they started the cup clash brightly with Mexx Meerdink and Anis Hadj-Moussa going close.
Cambuur barely threatened but before the break, they were ahead as Milan Smit curled the ball past Eloy Room after good work in the midfield by Fedde de Jong.
Smit then hit the crossbar in the second half before Vitesse equalised through Hadj-Moussa in the 79th minute. However, Cambuur immediately restored their lead as De Jong fired high past Room.
A handball by Ramon Hendricks then handed Cambuur a penalty and Smit netted his second to seal his side’s place in the semi-finals. It is only the second time in the club’s history that they have reached this stage of the cup.