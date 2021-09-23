Cambuur have bounced back from their 9-0 hammering from Ajax by defeating Heracles Almelo 2-1 on Thursday evening.
Heracles would have thought they were turning up in Leeuwarden at the right time but the hosts were looking to make a point and they had the lead in the 25th minute. Michael Breij scored with a wonderful strike to put them in front.
The visitors came close to the equaliser but Kaj Sierhuis struck the bar, while Giacomo Quagliata put a great chance wide of the post.
Two minutes into the second half, Cambuur doubled their lead with Tom Boere setting up Mees Hoedemakers to find the bottom corner.
Sinan Bakis did pull a goal back for Heracles in stoppage time but it was too late and Cambuur held on for the victory.
Cambuur move to 8th in the table after the victory, while Heracles are 15th.