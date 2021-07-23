According to Voetbal International, Cambuur has contacted Leeds United as they look to sign young Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville on loan.
The 19-year-old joined Leeds United from Feyenoord last summer but has only had minutes for the club’s U23 side so far.
The Premier League side is reportedly interesting in sending Summerville on loan and Cambuur is looking to bring the forward back to the Eredivisie. VI is reporting that Cambuur have made contact with Leeds over a deal.
Summerville would be the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Tom Boere, Sam Hendriks and defender Marco Tol.