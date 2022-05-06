Cambuur netted a 95th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against RKC Waalwijk on Friday evening.
Neither side went into the game mathematically safe from relegation but Cambuur are still in the race for a European playoff spot.
Cambuur would have taken eighth with a victory but they struggled to take control on Friday and they eventually fell behind due to a bizarre goal. Yassin Oukili’s shot eventually found the net via Cambuur defender Doke Schmidt.
RKC looked set for a victory that would all but seal their place in the Eredivisie next season but in the 95th minute, Milan Smit headed in the equaliser.
Cambuur are now nine points clear of the drop zone in 12th and only one point off 8th. RKC Waalwijk is 14th and six points above the bottom three, who all have three games left.