Cambuur snatch a draw against ... Cambuur netted a 95th-minute equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw ...

St Juste to join Sporting Port... According to Algemeen Dagblad, Jeremiah St Juste will join Sporting ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Manchester City assistant to b... According to Voetbal International, Manchester City assistant, Carlos Vicens will ...

Zahavi confirms PSV departure Eran Zahavi has confirmed that he will leave PSV Eindhoven ...

Newcastle United still wants B... Newcastle United is lining up another move for Bayer Leverkusen ...

Ajax confirm quadruple injury ... Ajax have confirmed that Antony, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs and ...