Cambuur came away from Willem II with a 3-1 victory that moves them to fourth in the Eredivisie table.
Cambuur was without head coach Henk de Jong after a cyst was found in his head earlier this week. The players showed their support to De Jong by wearing t-shirts with the message, “In Henk we trust.”
Willem II’s form has been poor recently and they were second best from the start against Cambuur, who created the better chances. Timon Wellenreuther kept his side level going into the break.
However, four minutes into the second half, Roberts Uldrikis opened the scoring after a swift attack. In the 68th minute, the visitors doubled their lead through a Robin Maulun penalty which was awarded after a foul on Alex Bangura.
Godfried Roemeratoe’s deflected strike pulled one back for Willem II late on, but Mitchel Paulissen then sealed the victory for Cambuur in the last seconds.
Cambuur rises to fourth while Willem II is down in 13th.