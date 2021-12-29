According to The Daily Telegraph, Celtic and Rangers are both showing interest in AZ Alkmaar winger Albert Gudmundsson.
The Icelandic international has been with AZ Alkmaar since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and is out of contract in the summer.
With no new contract being agreed, Gudmundsson will soon be able to speak with interested clubs. The Telegraph is reporting that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are both showing interest in the 24-year-old. Gudmundsson could sign a pre-contract deal with either SPL club.
Gudmundsson has made 95 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring 24 goals and adding ten assists. However, he has not been a guaranteed starter this season, leading to contract negotiations being halted.