Wolfsburg has confirmed the signing of FC Twente winger Vaclav Cerny for around €8 million.
The forward has been in great form for club and country in recent months, ending the campaign with 15 goals and 11 assists for FC Twente.
The Czech international has now earned a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, who have reportedly paid €8 million to sign the 25-year-old.
Cerny has played in the Netherlands since joining Ajax’s youth team in 2014. He left Amsterdam five years later for Utrecht before joining Twente in 2020.
In 78 appearances for Twente, Cerny scored 22 times and assisted 21 goals.