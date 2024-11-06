An injury hit Feyenoord lost 3-1 at home to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Feyenoord started the game without a striker as Santiago Gimenez, Ayase Ueda and Julian Carranza were all out injured. Ibrahim Osman was through the middle and Bart Nieuwkoop was on the wing.
Feyenoord, who were looking for their third home win of the competition, began the game well but they lacked cutting edge up front.
As the half wore on, Salzburg grew into the game and in the second minute of stoppage time, they took the lead. Timon Wellenreuther gave the ball away and Oscar Gloukh then found the head of Karim Konaté, who was free to make it 1-0.
Brian Priske made a double change at the break but it was the visitors who struck again with a corner falling at the feet of Konate, who netted his second.
In the 79th minute, substitute Chris-Kévin Nadje was shown a straight red card after VAR intervened on his late challenge. It was initially given as a yellow but changed and Feyenoord had to play the final ten minutes with 10-men.
Despite being a man down, Anis Hadj Moussa pulled one back for Feyenoord but any hope was quickly extinguished. A foul by David Hancko led to a penalty which was missed by Konate but moments later, Daouda Guindo fired in from the edge of the box to make it 3-1.
Feyenoord remain on six points while Red Bull Salzburg get their first win of the competition.