Ajax sealed a perfect record in the group stage of the Champions League with a comfortable 4-2 victory over Sporting Club de Portugal.

Ajax went into the game already assured of top spot and a last 16 spot but Erik ten Hag’s side were looking to become the first Dutch side to win all six games in the group stages.

Sporting rested some players as they were already assured of a spot in the next round, while Ajax was without Dusan Tadic and Jurrien Timber.

After only seven minutes, Ajax was awarded a penalty for a foul on Sebastien Haller. The striker netted from the spot himself to make it 1-0 making Haller only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in all six group games in a Champions League campaign.

Ajax was dominating but Sporting equalised in the 22nd minute through a Nuno Santos controlled volley that left Remko Pasveer with no chance. Ajax restored their lead just before the break thanks to a calm finish by Antony.

In the 58th minute, Perr Schuurs surged forward from defence before setting up David Neres to make it 3-1. Four minutes later, Steven Berghuis found the corner to add a fourth.

Lisandro Martinez also hit the post, before Sporting pulled a consolation back through Bruno Tabata.

Ajax make it six wins out of six which means they make history by becoming the first Dutch side to win all six group games. Ajax now awaits the last 16 draw.




