Ajax sealed a perfect record in the group stage of the Champions League with a comfortable 4-2 victory over Sporting Club de Portugal.
Ajax went into the game already assured of top spot and a last 16 spot but Erik ten Hag’s side were looking to become the first Dutch side to win all six games in the group stages.
Sporting rested some players as they were already assured of a spot in the next round, while Ajax was without Dusan Tadic and Jurrien Timber.
After only seven minutes, Ajax was awarded a penalty for a foul on Sebastien Haller. The striker netted from the spot himself to make it 1-0 making Haller only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in all six group games in a Champions League campaign.
Ajax was dominating but Sporting equalised in the 22nd minute through a Nuno Santos controlled volley that left Remko Pasveer with no chance. Ajax restored their lead just before the break thanks to a calm finish by Antony.
In the 58th minute, Perr Schuurs surged forward from defence before setting up David Neres to make it 3-1. Four minutes later, Steven Berghuis found the corner to add a fourth.
Lisandro Martinez also hit the post, before Sporting pulled a consolation back through Bruno Tabata.
Ajax make it six wins out of six which means they make history by becoming the first Dutch side to win all six group games. Ajax now awaits the last 16 draw.
Well done Ajax, harder games await in the knockout rounds but what an achievement in the Champions League group stage especially for a Dutch club. A lot of posts elsewhere praising Liverpool for being the first English club to achieve 6/6 but given the vast gulf in finances for years between the Premiership and every other European league I’m surprised it’s taken them that long. So take a bow Ajax Amsterdam. Great to hear Overmars extending his deal, now please Ten Hag do the same – yes he’d like to coach in another country but please please not Manchester Utd now, soon or ever.
Congratulations to Coach ten Hag and AJAX, they lifting Dutch football and it is so nice to see as a fan.
Ajax Amsterdam footballers are doing fine.