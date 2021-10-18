Ajax host Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Champions League group clash in Amsterdam on Tuesday. The kick-off at the Johan Cruijff ArenA is at 20.00.
Ajax have had a perfect start to their Champions League group so far with a 5-1 win over Sporting CP followed up with a 2-0 defeat of Besiktas.
Erik ten Hag’s side sits top of the table but now face their toughest test yet when Borussia Dortmund visit the Johan Cruyff ArenA. The Bundesliga side also have six points with a 1-0 win over Sporting followed by a 2-1 victory against Besiktas.
Ajax warmed up for the game by defeating Heerenveen 2-0 which keeps them top of the Eredivisie table. Dortmund are currently second in the Bundesliga after a 3-1 victory against Mainz.
Team News
Antony, and Edson Alvarez should all return to the starting line-up after missing the weekend’s game, while Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico are also in contention.
Sean Klaiber and Maarten Stekelenburg will miss the game through injury.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Mazraoui, Blind, Martinez, Timber, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis, Tadic, Antony, Haller
Erling Haaland returned from injury at the weekend and he will start against Ajax on Tuesday. However, Soumaila Coulibaly, Mateu Morey, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphael Guerreiro are out. Mahmoud Dahoud and Giovanni Reyna are doubts.
Dutch striker Donyell Malen should start up front.
Possible Dortmund line-up: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Bellingham, Witsel; Reus, Malen, Hazard; Haaland
Odds
Ajax 6/5 Draw 14/5 Borussia Dortmund 2/1
Can Ajax take another step towards the group stages?
Ajax have had a great start to the Champions League group stages but this is by far the biggest test they have faced so far.
Haaland and Malen pose a big threat up front for Dortmund and the Ajax defence will need to be switched on to prevent them from scoring. At the other end, Haller remains in excellent form and Antony could exploit any space left by the German side’s defence.
The home crowd will be in great voice to cheer their side to what could be a huge victory in Ajax’s bid to reach the knockout rounds. A win on Tuesday would certainly put Ajax within touching distance of the next round.
Expect a tight game with both sides looking to book a huge victory.