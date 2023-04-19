Nathan Ake limped off for Manchester City in their 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The English side progresses 3-1 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Just like last week, Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt were the two Dutchmen in the starting line-ups as Ryan Gravenberch and Daley Blind were on the bench for Bayern Munich.
In the first half, Bayern looked for a way back into the game and had chances which they could not take. Dayot Upamecano had an unfortunate evening for Bayern last week and in the first half he escaped a red card due to VAR noticing an offside before he conceded a penalty. Erling Haaland, however, could not net it.
Haaland did fire Manchester City in front in the second half before Ake went off with a hamstring injury in the 68th minute. Before the end, Joshua Kimmich did equalise from a penalty but it did not stop Manchester City from progressing to face Real Madrid.
Gravenberch and Blind remained on the bench for the full game while De Ligt was strong for Bayern Munich despite going out. Manchester City will now be assessing the injury to Ake with several big games coming up.