Feyenoord are in Spain on Wednesday evening to face off against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Kick-off is at 17:45 BST.
Feyenoord got off to a good start in the group after defeated Celtic 2-0 two weeks ago but they will face a much tougher test on Wednesday evening.
Atletico Madrid are the group favourites and they will be looking to earn their first win after drawing their opening game against Lazio 1-1. In La Liga, Atletico have been on a roll and they go into the game on the back of three straight wins including a 3-1 triumph over rivals Real Madrid.
Feyenoord are also in great form and they followed up their 4-0 hammering of Ajax by defeating Go Ahead Eagles 3-1. Arne Slot’s side are currently on a six-game winning streak in all competitions.
Slot praised the job that Diego Simeone has done with Atletico, “I think Simeone and Atlético have been an example for us. The club was not in good financial shape when he came here as coach. He really had to build his own success and he has given the team a huge winning mentality.”
Team News
Feyenoord will be without star striker Santiago Gimenez, who is still suspended, meaning that Ayase Ueda will definitely start the game up front.
Justin Bijlow and Luka Ivanusec are also out of the game.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Stengs, Minteh, Paixao; Ueda
Sadly Memphis Depay will miss facing off against Feyenoord after sustaining a new injury. Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo are also out, but Rodrigo De Paul should be back.
Alvaro Morata was suspended at the weekend but he will come back to lead the attack.
Possible Atletico Madrid line-up: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Saul, Koke, Llorente, Galan; Griezmann, Morata
Odds
Atletico Madrid 67/100 Draw 3/1 Feyenoord 17/4
A tough ask for Feyenoord in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium
Feyenoord are in good form but they will need to be at their absolute best on Wednesday if they are to come away from Madrid with anything.
Antoine Griezmann is in tremendous form and the hosts have a number of weapons to hurt the Feyenoord defence, even without Memphis.
Feyenoord will be buoyed by the stat that Atletico have won only one of their last 11 home matches in the Champions League. However, Atletico will be keen to turn around their poor form in the competition.
After the win against Celtic, Feyenoord are still in a good position in the group regardless of what happens.