Feyenoord’s Champions League campaign ends on Wednesday with a trip to Glasgow for a tie with Celtic.
It has been a frustrating Champions League campaign for Arne Slot’s side with the defeat to Atletico Madrid two weeks ago ending their chance of progression.
Feyenoord are certain to be finishing third in the group and will drop into the Europa League after the winter break. The final game of the group comes without any real consequence with Celtic also bottom with nothing to play for.
Slot will be hoping that he can get a good performance from his side that got back to winning ways in the league at the weekend against Volendam.
Celtic are top of the Scottish Premier League at the moment but they lost 2-1 at the weekend to Kilmarnock.
The reverse fixture in Rotterdam finished 2-0 to Feyenoord.
Team News
Calvin Stengs and Quilindschy Hartman are back in the squad for the game in Glasgow after both missed the win over Volendam.
Bart Nieuwkoop and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are still out injured.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Geertruida, Hartman, Hancko, Trauner, Weiffer, Zerrouki, Timber, Stengs, Paixao, Gimenez
Celtic will be without Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, and James McCarthy through injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers could be back in the squad but may not be fit to start.
Possible Celtic Line-up: Hart; A. Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, Furuhashi, Palma
Odds
Celtic 21/10 Draw 13/5 Feyenoord 6/5
Can Feyenoord get a victory to end a disappointing campaign?
Feyenoord will be disappointed that they were unable to make it out of this group and the results in both games against Atletico Madrid have proved costly.
Slot’s side will be well equipped to go far in the Europa League, though, and a final victory will be a bonus for the coefficient.
Celtic will also be keen to end on a win in front of their fans and the game will be a close battle from the start. Slot will hope that the return of Stengs and the form of Gimenez can lead them to three points.