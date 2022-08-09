PSV Eindhoven will face Rangers for a place in the Champions League group stages after Luuk de Jong’s extra-time header sealed a 3-2 victory over AS Monaco.
PSV knew all was to play for after the 1-1 draw in Monaco last week and Ruud van Nistelrooy opted for the exact same eleven from that night. Monaco almost netted within a minute but Armando Obispo prevented Wissam Ben Yedder with an excellent challenge.
In the 21st minute, PSV were ahead when Phillip Mwene pulled the ball back to Joey Veerman, who guided it into the bottom corner.
PSV managed to take a lead into the break with Walter Benitez preventing Ben Yedder with a fine stop just before half time.
Guillermo Maripán hit the crossbar for Monaco early in the second half but in the 58th minute, the defender did net from close range.
Van Nistelrooy brought on Erick Gutierrez and Andre Ramalho to try and gain a bit of control but Monaco took the lead with twenty minutes left. A swift counter ended with Ben Yedder applying a fine finish.
PSV pushed for an equaliser but chances were few and far between and it seemed Monaco would progress. However, with a minute left, Luuk de Jong picked out Gutierrez to nod in from close range, and the game headed for extra time.
In extra time, De Jong was the hero as he nodded in a Jordan Teze cross in the 109th minute to seal PSV’s progression. The home side managed to hold onto the lead and they will now face Rangers in the playoff.
The first leg will take place at Ibrox.