Matthijs de Ligt was excellent as Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint Germain 1-0 on Wednesday to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals 2-0 on aggregate.
Bayern went into the second leg 1-0 up and Matthijs de Ligt was in the starting line-up against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Ryan Gravenberch and Daley Blind were on the bench.
De Ligt was imperious in the first half as Bayern Munich kept the visitors attack quiet. Just before the break, Vitinha got a huge chance to open the scoring but his effort was cleared off the line by De Ligt.
In the second half, Bayern took the lead through Eric Choupo-Moting and then managed to keep PSG at bay at the other end. De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano were excellent and limited Messi and Mbappe to half-chances.
Bayern progresses to the quarter-final, while De Ligt puts his calling card out to Ronald Koeman that he should start against Mbappe when Oranje faces France later this month.