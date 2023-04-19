Denzel Dumfries helped Inter Milan progress to the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday despite a 3-3 draw with Benfica.
Inter went into the second leg leading 2-0 on aggregate and it only took them 14 minutes to take the lead through Nicola Barella.
With Denzel Dumfries in the line-up, Inter remained in control but Benfica did pull one back before the break through former Feyenoord midfielder Fredrik Aursnes.
After 65 minutes, Lautaro Martinez made it 2-1 before Joaquin Correa added a third to make it comfortable for the Italian side. Benfica fought back with Antonio Silva and Peter Musa netting to make it 3-3 at the end but that doesn’t stop Inter from progressing.
Dumfries played the full match while Stefan de Vrij was just on the bench.
A bumper clash now lies in wait with AC Milan for a place in the final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.